The Checkup: Where to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Philly 

And more reads to help you out this morning.

• It’s time to get rid of the green plant that’s shedding all over your living room floor — but don’t you dare dump your Christmas tree in the garbage! There are plenty of spots around the city to recycle your Christmas tree over the next two weekends, and the folks over at Green Philly have kindly rounded them up for you. [Green Philly Blog]

• The ice cream diet is real … and it might actually work, experts say. [Men’s Health]

• Proof that stars are just like us: The first thing Kayla Itsines, Instagram star and fitness guru, does in the morning is — drumroll — grab her phone and scroll through Instagram for 15 minutes. [Well + Good]

• Well, I officially feel like one big ball of germs, and thanks to this list, soon you will, too: These are the germiest things you touch every day. And, no, the toilet seat doesn’t make the cut. [TIME]

• Boneless, skinless chicken breast does not sound like anything someone would really want to eat — but it is a dieter’s best friend, and heaven knows, lots of folks are on the diet train right now. Here are 34 recipes that will make the plain Jane of dinners taste drool-worthy. [Bon Appétit]

