The Checkup: Remember This Simple Rule to Stick to Your New Year’s Resolution

• Face it: You’ve probably never followed through on a New Year’s resolution. Don’t worry, I am not here to judge. The only resolution I’ve ever kept was to up my documentary-watching game (thanks, Netflix). But if you’re looking to finally conquer your resolutions this year, for once, remembering the 20-second rule — a rule that aims to help you tackle goals, while submitting to the fact that you are a little bit lazy — will help. [Science of Us]

• Planks are maybe the simplest exercise around. But don’t get it twisted: You can still screw them up. Here’s how to make sure you’re getting the most out of many-a core workout’s mainstay. [Well + Good]

• You know who 2016 was a good year for? Philly-area running, hiking and biking trails. (At least something made it out of this year better than last, right?) [Metro]

• If you’re constantly worrying about losing your mental faculties when you get older, exercising should be a priority, new research shows. [TIME]

• The PHIT Act: If it becomes a law, it will get you a tax break for keeping fit. Yes, please! [Runner’s World]

