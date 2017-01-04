The Checkup: Remember This Simple Rule to Stick to Your New Year’s Resolution

And more reads for a healthier Wednesday.

By  | 

• Face it: You’ve probably never followed through on a New Year’s resolution. Don’t worry, I am not here to judge. The only resolution I’ve ever kept was to up my documentary-watching game (thanks, Netflix). But if you’re looking to finally conquer your resolutions this year, for once, remembering the 20-second rule — a rule that aims to help you tackle goals, while submitting to the fact that you are a little bit lazy — will help. [Science of Us]

Planks are maybe the simplest exercise around. But don’t get it twisted: You can still screw them up. Here’s how to make sure you’re getting the most out of many-a core workout’s mainstay. [Well + Good]

• You know who 2016 was a good year for? Philly-area running, hiking and biking trails. (At least something made it out of this year better than last, right?) [Metro]

• If you’re constantly worrying about losing your mental faculties when you get older, exercising should be a priority, new research shows. [TIME]

• The PHIT Act: If it becomes a law, it will get you a tax break for keeping fit. Yes, please! [Runner’s World]

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how:

Read More About: , , ,

Around The Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.