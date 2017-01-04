City Fit Girls Launching Weekly Group Runs in South Jersey

By 

City Fit Girls on a group run in Philly | Photo courtesy Kiera Smalls

Listen up, ladies: The gals behind Philly’s City Fit Girls, a ladies-only running group that hosts free group runs in Philly every Wednesday evening, just announced that they’re launching weekly Saturday-morning group runs in South Jersey this week.

Here’s the deal: The free all-paces-welcome group runs will be choose-your-distance, ranging from four to 20 miles. Regardless of distance, runners will all meet in the parking lot at Pennsauken’s Cooper River Park at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday mornings. Just don’t bring any boys, babies in strollers, or your four-legged bae; runs are strictly (human) ladies-only. If you’re interested, you can find more info and RSVP here.

