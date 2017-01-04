If you took on the Whole30 diet for the new year, you can stop now.

U.S. News & World Report just released its annual Best Diets Rankings, in which they rank the 38 most popular diets out there right now. The victor in the Best Diets Overall category is no surprise: the DASH Diet, which aims to lower blood pressure but can double as a weight-loss diet, took first place for the seventh year in a row. Yes: The seventh.

But given it’s the first week of January, we’re guessing many folks reading this aren’t just looking for the best diets, but the best — key words — weight-loss diets. (’Tis the seasons, after all.) Well, not to fear, they ranked those, too. And no, Paleo did not take the lead, so you can keep the gluten in your pantry. Check out the best diets for weight loss, according to U.S. News & World Report’s rankings, below.

While the Best Weight-Loss Diets are ranked in a top five category, there are actually nine diets included; the methodology left five of the diets tied for fifth place. Here they go: In first place for Best Weight-Loss Diets is Weight Watchers, second place goes to Jenny Craig, third is Volumetrics, fourth is the HMR Program, and tying for fifth place are Biggest Loser, Flexitarian Diet, Raw Food Diet, Slim Fast and a Vegan diet.

When it comes to Best Diets Overall, following the DASH Diet are the Mediterranean Diet, MIND, Flexitarian Diet, Mayo Clinic Diet, TLC Diet, and Weight Watchers.

One diet that doesn’t fare so well in the rankings (and not for the first time) is Whole30, a super popular option around this detox-heavy time of year, which comes in last overall due to its restrictive (read: hard to stick to) nature. If you’ve never dabbled in Whole30, it involves wiping out a ton of food categories — from dairy to grains to legumes to sugar and more — for 30 days straight.

You can see the full breakdown of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Diets Rankings here. And before you start any one of them, you’re going to want to read about why so many people return to diets again and again (and again) after gaining back the weight they’ve lost first.

