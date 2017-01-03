Say Whaaat?!: There’s Free Pop-Up Yoga at 30th Street Station Next Week

Here’s a spot you’ve probably never downward-dogged before. 

30th Street Station | Photo by Flickr user Atmtx

30th Street Station is sort of the opposite of a yoga studio: it’s generally pretty loud, there are absolutely no candles, and there is always a chance a stranger will run you over with their rolling suitcase in a rush to make their train. So we can’t decide whether doing yoga at 30th Street Station sounds really cool or the opposite of relaxing or a little bit of both. We bring this up because next Wednesday, January 11th, Honeygrow’s hgAthletics and PLUSgives will be teaming up to host a free pop-up yoga session inside the train station. And one thing it will definitely be is a unique experience.

The free hourlong class, taught by instructor Alex Holmes, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. in the north waiting room of 30th Street Station. The class is BYO-mat, but PLUSgives will also be on deck offering trials of their artist-designed mats, which benefit local charities, including Back on My Feet.

There’s no need to sign up for the class ahead of time, but the class is first-come, first-served, so you might want to show up a few minutes early to snag a spot. You can find more info here.

