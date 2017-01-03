If you were just daydreaming about a cold-pressed juice that so does not fit into your strict new-year-new-financially-responsible-me budget (same), I come bearing good news: The folks at the healthy grab-and-go spot Snap Kitchen, which has seven Philly-area locations, just launched an app that allows you to order your food ahead of time, guaranteeing that you snag your favorite items before others scoop ’em up, and pick up later in the day. AND, here’s where your daydreams come true: If you order $10 worth of food using the app (you’ll find it here) today, Tuesday, January 3rd, you’ll get a cold-pressed juice to wash it all down with, on them. Mmmmm.

There are more freebies, aside from juice, involved in using the app, too: Throughout the day, if you pre-order grub using the app, you’ll also be entered to win goodies like gift cards to Moko, staycations at Philly hotels, mineral soak sets from Franklin & Whitman, fitness packages with SerenaFIT, and bouqets from Urban Stems.

So what are you waiting for? Order some lunch or dinner, drink juice and enjoy life. Just maybe order earlier rather than later, as the free juice is limited. ( For food, I suggest the crunchy coconut shrimp. It is the bomb dot com.)

