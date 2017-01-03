The Checkup: The Classic Cold-Weather Mistake That’s Ruining Your Sleep 

• If you plan on going home tonight and curling up under your giant down duvet, buttoned up in flannel PJs, with your thermostat set to a nice and toasty 71 degrees, you might want to rethink your plan: According to sleep researchers, one big mistake people make in the winter — that ends up screwing with their ability to fall asleep, losing out on valuable ZZZs — is getting a little too warm in bed. In fact, your thermostat should be set somewhere around a cool 65 degrees. [Byrdie]

• This (kind of miserable) account of a rainy Ragnar Trail Relay will make you feel a whole lot better about your next damp trek along the SRT. [Outside]

• Raise your hand if you’re one of those zero-chill humans with serious anxiety. I’m with you. Here, seven interesting ways to deal. [Huffington Post]

• Interesting! New research out of Penn shows a way to detect Alzheimer’s before symptoms actually show: a sniff test. [Futurity]

• If weight loss is on the agenda for you this month, bookmark these: The 11 best foods for weight loss. Good news: pasta (whole wheat, naturally) makes the cut. [Men’s Health]

