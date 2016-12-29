The 2017 Philly Fitness and Foodie Openings We Can’t Wait For



Philly rarely rings in short on the fitness openings front (case in point here), but there are a few fitness and foodie openings — five to be exact — coming up in 2017 that we here in Be Well Philly Land are reaaaaallllllyyy excited for. Like counting-down-the-days excited. See what they are below.

Riverwards Produce

2200 East Norris Street, Fishtown.

Target opening: March 2017

Fishtowners got a peek at what this grocery store could look like with its summertime pop-up market on Tulip Street, and man, was the sight sweet. Owner Vincent Finazzo, a restaurant produce distributor, is the kind of guy who eats, sleeps and breathes cherry tomatoes (and winter squash, and baby arugula and — you get it). So the permanent home for Riverwards Produce, which Finazzo’s described as a cooking-focused market, complete with an in-store free cookbook library of sorts and occasional cooking demos, will most certainly be a healthy eater’s dream come true. Not to mention, Fishtown is thirsting for a good grocery store.

SoulCycle Rittenhouse

113 South 16th Street, Rittenhouse.

Target opening: February 2017

Sure, a city dweller could hop the Regional Rail out to Ardmore to get their SoulCycle fix. My fear in doing this, though, is that my legs — weak from the beast that is a SoulCycle class — will buckle en route back to the city and I’ll find myself stranded in Suburban Station with no one to carry me home. So I am verrrry excited for SoulCycle’s Center City location to open its doors. You, too? Thought so.

SLT

1625 Walnut Street, Rittenhouse.

Target opening: March/April 2017

And speaking of SoulCycle, if you aren’t familiar with SLT, you can think of them as a sort of SoulCycle for Megaformer workouts. They don’t have quite the national reach SoulCycle has, but they do have the cult following, and just enough studios on the East Coast — 12, to be exact — for us to feel a bit snubbed that they’ve yet to set up shop in Philly. But we’ll be getting one of the boutique fitness studios, which provides a 50-minute workout that owner Amanda Freeman describes as “Pilates on crack,” soon enough. Brace your abs, people.

Rowhouse Grocery

1713 McKean Street, Point Breeze.

Target opening: Summer 2017

Like Riverwards Produce, this locally owned grocery store — going into an old rowhouse in Point Breeze — is hoping to bring people from the neighborhood together with affordable groceries, cooking demos, and coffee. And we repeat: It’s a grocery store going into an old rowhouse. (Insert the heart-eyes emoji here.) What can say? Bringing people together over produce really does it for us.

SWEAT Fitness Midtown Village

1 South Broad Street, Midtown Village.

Target opening: February 2017

We are pretty darn excited to see what SWEAT’s new 25,000-square-foot flagship location on Broad Street looks like once the dust has settled. Because if it’s anything like the renderings, it’s going to be quite the beaut, complete with three boutique-style fitness classrooms, a lounge, a fitness retail area, a turf area, and all your typical gym equipment to boot.

