10 New Year’s Day Runs, Yoga Classes and Workouts in Philly

Here, how to start the year sweating out all the booze you consumed on the last night of 2016.

You know what beats going H.A.M. on a jumbo-sized bottle of cheap champagne at the Mummers Parade on New Year’s Day, only to wake up on January 2nd with a splitting headache and the vague recollection of getting into a screaming match with someone dressed as a clown in South Philly the night before? I mean, probably, literally anything beats that (I speak from experience). But doing one of these New Year’s Day runs, workouts or yoga classes around Philly definitely does. We totally support following your sweat session with a champagne toast though. It is still New Year’s Day, after all.

New Year’s Day Runs in Philadelphia

• New Year’s Resolution Run with Philadelphia Runner

Where: Philadelphia Runner, 1601 Sansom Street, Rittenhouse.

When: 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

• Run for Jack New Year’s 5K

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Coopertown Elementary School, 800 Coppertown Road, Bryn Mawr

Cost: $25.

• Hangover Helper 5K

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Olan Thomas Park, 89 Paper Mill Road, Newark.

Cost: $20.

• One-One Run

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: The Taproom and Grill, 427 West Crystal Lake Avenue, Haddonfield.

Cost: $11.

• Stanley’s Dream 5K Run and 2.5K Walk

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 15 South High Street, West Chester.

Cost: $25.

New Year’s Day Yoga Classes and Workouts in Philadelphia

• New Year’s Day Pajama Party at Dhyana Yoga

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 1611 Walnut Street, Rittenhouse.

Cost: $20.

• ReSOULution at SoulCycle Ardmore

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: 2 Coulter Avenue, Ardmore.

Cost: $30 (or $20 for first-timers).

• Special New Year’s Day Yoga Class

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Palo Santo Wellness Boutique, 1707 Passyunk Avenue, South Philly.

Cost: $14.

• All-Levels Power Yoga at Grace and Glory Fishtown

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: 2220 Frankford Avenue, Fishtown.

Cost: $18.

• Yoga Stretch and Restore at Philly Power Yoga

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 2016 Walnut Street, Rittenhouse.

Cost: $18.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: