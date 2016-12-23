The company, which operates three fitness studios around Philly, told clients in an email yesterday that Lithe Method, LLC would be closing immediately.

In news that we did not see coming: On Thursday evening, Lithe Method, the cult-followed Cardio-Cheer-Sculpting fitness company helmed by well-known Philly trainer Lauren Boggi, sent an email out to clients. It was not good news. The email stated that Lithe Method, LLC — which operates three fitness studios, in Rittenhouse, Old City and the Main Line — would be closing immediately.

Below, an excerpt of the email, addressed to the Lithe Community and signed “Lauren & Lithe.”

It is with deep disappointment and sadness that I write this letter to you. Many years ago we attempted to open a studio in NYC and had an issue with a landlord in NY. Prolonged litigation ensued and as a result the landlord obtained a judgment against me. I have been trying tirelessly to work something, anything out with him so that I could continue to run Lithe, and serve you all, Lithe’s wonderful, driven, loyal and inspired community. Unfortunately, and beyond reason, the landlord has simply not compromised or relented. On Wednesday afternoon, I was surprised with a final action from him. He has seized and frozen Lithe’s bank accounts. These actions by the landlord have made it impossible for me to operate and I am forced to close Lithe Method, LLC immediately. Lithe has always been my life and my passion, and it has been my and my team’s true honor to help you all stay fit and confident, and have fun doing it. Your transformations have transformed me, and I will do everything I can to re-earn your trust and positivity as soon as I can.

The email goes on to say that, while Lithe’s studios will be closed effective immediately, and they won’t be able to take or return calls, they will be responding to emails at Philly@lithemethod.com.

It seems the judgment Boggi mentions in the email is a $400,000-plus judgment ordered by a New York judge in 2014, in a case where a New York landlord was the defendant and Lithe Method LLC the plaintiff. The latest motion in the case was filed on Wednesday. James K. Haney, the Philadelphia attorney for landlord YHD 18 LLC, was not immediately available for comment.

We reached out to Boggi for an answer to the “WAIT, but what does this mean?! Is Lithe Method really closing … forever?” question — because it really is pretty shocking to think that such a beloved powerhouse in Philly’s fitness scene could just disappear like that — but she wasn’t yet ready to comment on the situation. (We’ll keep you updated as we know more.) But the email seems to say that Lithe Method is no more, at least for the moment. If you have a membership or class package, your best bet is to email the address noted above.

Grieving has already commenced on Twitter:

LITHE METHOD IS CLOSING I am beside myself — allison hartman (@allisonbhartman) December 23, 2016

Heard the awful @lithemethod news!? So sad for Lauren and the wonderful community she created. — erfies! (@pridespring) December 23, 2016

The #Eagles are rebuilding and @lithemethod is closing – #Philly looking less attractive by the day — Megan (@megsa23) December 23, 2016

@LaurenBoggi you are an amazing role model and entrepreneur. keep the faith. i will miss all of you and my @lithemethod routine… :( — Lindsay Mack (@lindsayymack) December 23, 2016

The tiny sliver of sunshine in all this is that Boggi launched another business, Lauren Boggi Active, earlier this year, which is an online fitness platform. When we asked her why she wasn’t using the Lithe Method name then, she explained that the concept was different: While Lauren Boggi Active and Lithe Method are both platforms for Cardio-Cheer-Sculpting, Lithe Method is the live studio experience and the lifestyle surrounding that. That said, if you’re worried about how the heck you’re going to get your CCS fix without your Lithe studio, know that you can take online classes, led by Boggi herself, here.

Lithe Method, LLC, VS YHD 18 LLC ET AL by PhiladelphiaMagazine on Scribd

