The Free January Workout Challenge That Will Get You to Stick to Your Fitness Goals (For Once) 

If your New Year’s resolution goes something like “Commit to a workout plan. Seriously. For once,” we’ve got something that just might help you out: The ladies behind Philly’s City Fit Girls are bringing their Streak with City Fit Girls workout challenge back for the month of January. Sorry, dudes: As the name suggests, this one is just for the ladies.

Here’s the deal, gals: In order to get in on the free challenge, you just have to commit to running one mile or working out — however you’d like! — for 30 minutes every single day in January. That’s 31 days, which will add up to at least 31 miles ran or 15.5 hours of exercise. Not bad, if we do say ourselves. Along with working out, the challenge involves posting a photo (sweaty selfies encouraged) to the City Fit Girls Facebook group or to Instagram with #cfgstreak.

And that’s all it takes! At the end of it all, you’ll get a finisher’s badge to post social media and, of course, bragging rights. You can find more info here. May the force be with you, friends!

