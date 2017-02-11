Philadelphia Sex Diaries: I Have Three Kids Under the Age of 11

The honest conversations that one harried (paranoid) pair of parents has between the sheets.

By  | 

“Lock the door.”

“I locked it.”

“Are you sure?”

“I’m sure.”

“I’m gonna check.”

“I locked it.”

“Okay.”

Bow chicka wow wow. 

“I’m just … I just … I just need to … ” [Get up. Wiggle doorknob. Return to position.] “It’s locked.”

“Right.”

Bow chicka wow wow.

“Did you hear that?”

“What?”

[Lean toward door. Freeze. Return to position.]

“Forget it.”

Bow chicka wow wow.

“No.”

“What?”

“Hold on.”

“What?”

“I did hear it.”

“What?”

“The squeak.”

“What squeak?”

“The stairs!”

“What?”

“The squeak …” 

Bow chicka wow … 

“… on the stairs.”

“There’s a squeak on the stairs?”

“Jesus.”

“What?”

“A squeak. Someone’s coming.”

“Are you sure?”

“Be quiet.”

“I don’t hear — ”

“Quiet. Just wait a — ”

Bow chicka …

Wait!”

[Hold breath.]

[Hover.]

Bow …

“DUDE!”

[Hover. Deep, irritated sigh.]

[Deep, irritated reply sigh.]

[Hover.]

“All clear.”

“All clear?”

“All clear.”

“Like clear clear?”

Bow chicka wow wow.

Bow chicka wow wow.

Bow chicka wow …

“Wait.”

“What?”

“Wait.”

“Whaaaaaat?” 

“I have to pee.”

