Escape to Canada: 5 Great Getaways

Crossing the border has never looked better.
By Philly Mag Staff · 9/2/2017, 8:59 p.m.

Nova Scotia | Photo: Tourism Nova Scotia

But seriously: All politics aside, you have to admit that Canada is looking mighty good these days. Not only is our northern neighbor the current darling of countless must-visit lists; the country is celebrating its 150th birthday this year, with free admission to many of its national parks and historic sites. The exchange rate favors the U.S. dollar, and — maybe most compellingly — there’s tremendous natural beauty sitting cheek to jowl with increasingly vibrant, worldly cities, all just a few hours away from here. In short: If you haven’t been, now’s the time to plan a trip. And the five itineraries on the following pages — packed with culture, nature, fun, poutine — are a really good place to start. — Edited by Emily Goulet and Christine Speer Lejeune

Toronto: An Urbanist’s Paradise

Art Gallery of Ontario | iStockphoto

Shopping, street art and celeb-spotting in Toronto. Read more »

Quebec City: European Romance in North America

A view of Chateau Frontenac | iStockphoto

The continental allure of Quebec City. Read more »

Montreal: Old World Meets New World … Plus Bagels

Bar George at Le Mount Stephen | Photo: Cindy La/Le Mount Stephen

Biking, biodomes, big tops and foie gras (bien sûr!) in Montreal. Read more »

Niagara Falls: Awe and Adventure

Zip-lining at Niagara Falls | Photo: iStockphoto

There’s more than you think to Niagara Falls. Read more »

Nova Scotia: The East Coast Like You’ve Never Seen It 

Nova Scotia | Photo: Tourism Nova Scotia

The unceasing beauty of Nova Scotia. Read more »

First published as “Escape to Canada” in Philadelphia magazine’s September 2017 issue.

Read More About:
Philly Mag Staff phillymag@phillymag.com
Around The Web

Trending

  1. Yes, Malcolm Jenkins Is a Sellout for Exploiting Kaepernick Protests

  2. PennDOT: Here’s What You’ll Need to Get a Real ID–Compliant License

  3. Marc Vetri on Why Two Years at URBN Was Enough

  4. Your Parents Will Love These 23 Philly Restaurants

  5. 20 Free Workouts, Fun Runs, and Other Fitness-Related Things to Do in Philadelphia December 2017

  6. Real Estate Forecast for 2018: Mostly Sunny, With a Few Clouds

  7. 20 Great Fitness Gifts Under $50 on Amazon Prime