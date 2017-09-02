Escape to Canada: 5 Great Getaways
But seriously: All politics aside, you have to admit that Canada is looking mighty good these days. Not only is our northern neighbor the current darling of countless must-visit lists; the country is celebrating its 150th birthday this year, with free admission to many of its national parks and historic sites. The exchange rate favors the U.S. dollar, and — maybe most compellingly — there’s tremendous natural beauty sitting cheek to jowl with increasingly vibrant, worldly cities, all just a few hours away from here. In short: If you haven’t been, now’s the time to plan a trip. And the five itineraries on the following pages — packed with culture, nature, fun, poutine — are a really good place to start. — Edited by Emily Goulet and Christine Speer Lejeune
Toronto: An Urbanist’s Paradise
Shopping, street art and celeb-spotting in Toronto. Read more »
Quebec City: European Romance in North America
The continental allure of Quebec City. Read more »
Montreal: Old World Meets New World … Plus Bagels
Biking, biodomes, big tops and foie gras (bien sûr!) in Montreal. Read more »
Niagara Falls: Awe and Adventure
There’s more than you think to Niagara Falls. Read more »
Nova Scotia: The East Coast Like You’ve Never Seen It
The unceasing beauty of Nova Scotia. Read more »
First published as “Escape to Canada” in Philadelphia magazine’s September 2017 issue.
