Report: Late-Night Intruder Vandalizes Pa. Senate

The suspect reportedly used a fire extinguisher to damage four floors of the building.

An intruder reportedly broke into the Pennsylvania Senate and sprayed a fire extinguisher all over its hallways early this morning.

The Inquirer reports that at least four floors were affected in the vandalism incident, which occurred around 3 a.m. when the intruder broke in and sprayed the fire extinguisher – which came from the building – in the hallways outside Senate offices.

Offices were closed today while a cleaning crew tended to the building.

A picture of the damage caused. Thanks to DGS, Sen Security and Capitol Police for their work managing the situation pic.twitter.com/RzOpxpWZsI — Drew Crompton (@drewcrompton) February 13, 2017

A spokesperson for Capitol Police could not immediately be reached. Drew Crompton, a top lawyer for Republicans who control the Senate, told the Inquirer that the suspected intruder was charged with a felony. According to the newspaper, no individual offices were damaged.

Officials will reportedly conduct air-quality tests before employees return to work.

