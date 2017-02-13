Report: Late-Night Intruder Vandalizes Pa. Senate

The suspect reportedly used a fire extinguisher to damage four floors of the building.

By  | 

istockphoto.com, catnap72

istockphoto.com, catnap72

An intruder reportedly broke into the Pennsylvania Senate and sprayed a fire extinguisher all over its hallways early this morning. 

The Inquirer reports that at least four floors were affected in the vandalism incident, which occurred around 3 a.m. when the intruder broke in and sprayed the fire extinguisher – which came from the building – in the hallways outside Senate offices.

Offices were closed today while a cleaning crew tended to the building.

A spokesperson for Capitol Police could not immediately be reached. Drew Crompton, a top lawyer for Republicans who control the Senate, told the Inquirer that the suspected intruder was charged with a felony. According to the newspaper, no individual offices were damaged.

Officials will reportedly conduct air-quality tests before employees return to work.

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.

Read More About: , ,

Around The Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.